Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,920,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

