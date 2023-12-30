Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Shopify by 3.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,804,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,049,000 after purchasing an additional 195,070 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.