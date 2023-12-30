Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 472 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $65.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

