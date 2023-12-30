Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $37.47.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

