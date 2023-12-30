VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GDX opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

