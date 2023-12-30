Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VIG stock opened at $170.40 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

