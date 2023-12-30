Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.40. 1,419,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.48.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

