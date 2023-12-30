Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.28. 582,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,985. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.13.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

