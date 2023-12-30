Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,443,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,250,000 after acquiring an additional 108,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $405,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,043,000 after acquiring an additional 132,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $115.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average of $109.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

