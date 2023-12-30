Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $6,236,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,062,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,450,000 after purchasing an additional 70,857 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 477,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 479,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,489,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

