Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Custos Family Office LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Custos Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.10. 10,314,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.