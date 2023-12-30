Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.48. 1,839,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

