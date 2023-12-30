Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Up 129.0% in December

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the November 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. 416,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,426. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.5914 per share. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

