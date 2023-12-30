Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 4.8% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.63. 957,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.16. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

