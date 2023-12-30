Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 7.0% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $39,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.63. The stock had a trading volume of 957,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.