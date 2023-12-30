Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,300 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the November 30th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,619,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

