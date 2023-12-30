Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,300 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the November 30th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,619,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.