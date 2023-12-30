Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the November 30th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,845. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.