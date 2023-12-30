Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VV opened at $218.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $172.10 and a 1 year high of $219.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.80.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
