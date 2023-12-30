Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $218.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $172.10 and a 1 year high of $219.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.80.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.