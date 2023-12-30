Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,300 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the November 30th total of 756,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,039,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,033,000 after acquiring an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,651,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,464,000 after acquiring an additional 376,737 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGLT stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. 3,001,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

