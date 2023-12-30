Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Raised by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.5% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after buying an additional 328,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

