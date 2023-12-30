Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 185.7% in December

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the November 30th total of 413,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,345,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.36. 1,372,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,012. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

