Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 185.7% in December

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the November 30th total of 413,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,345,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.36. 1,372,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,012. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
