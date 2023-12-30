Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,114 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,331,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,889. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

