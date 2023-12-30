Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises approximately 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.54. 569,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $72.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.67.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

