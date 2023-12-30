Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,112. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

