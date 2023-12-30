Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $213.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.11.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

