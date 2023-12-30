Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.3% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avion Wealth owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.97. 434,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.65 and its 200-day moving average is $165.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

