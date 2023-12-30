Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 228,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $436.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $347.19 and a 1 year high of $438.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.45 and its 200 day moving average is $408.80. The stock has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

