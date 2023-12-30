Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.0% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.80. 4,376,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $347.19 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

