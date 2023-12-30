Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stake Boosted by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC owned about 1.23% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $25,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $99.19. 227,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,461. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.70. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.