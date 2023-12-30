Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Increased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avion Wealth owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $26,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $49.37. 4,316,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,355. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.98%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.