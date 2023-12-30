Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Increased by Avion Wealth

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2023

Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avion Wealth owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $26,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $49.37. 4,316,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,355. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.98%.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.