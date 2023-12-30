Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Hemington Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 18.5% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $237.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day moving average of $221.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

