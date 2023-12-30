Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lessened by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 160,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $237.33 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.93 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.02. The company has a market capitalization of $334.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

