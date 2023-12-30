Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTV stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.94. The company has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

