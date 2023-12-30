Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.54.
About Vanstar Mining Resources
