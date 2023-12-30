Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at $20,932,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at $20,932,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,458 shares of company stock worth $6,245,413. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,608,000 after acquiring an additional 180,082 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 476,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 97,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 39.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 274,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,416 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 102.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

