Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.

Varta Stock Performance

VARGF opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40. Varta has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

