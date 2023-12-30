Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.0 days.
Varta Stock Performance
VARGF opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40. Varta has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20.
About Varta
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Varta
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.