Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Down 37.5% in December

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vector Acquisition Co. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.86.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

