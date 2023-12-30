Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Vector Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Vector Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.40%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

