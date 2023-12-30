Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Update

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance
Verallia Société Anonyme stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85.
Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile
