Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Update

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Verallia Société Anonyme stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85.

Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile

Verallia Société Anonyme produces and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food industry worldwide. It also provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

