Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,300 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERB remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. 1,727,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 797.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,183.48%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verb Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Verb Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verb Technology by 486.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Verb Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Verb Technology by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verb Technology in the first quarter worth about $184,000. 5.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

Further Reading

