Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Short Interest Update

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 14,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,668,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 21.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,577,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,218,000 after purchasing an additional 531,182 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,960,000 after acquiring an additional 49,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,832,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,126,000 after acquiring an additional 300,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,551 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

Verve Therapeutics stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.96 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

