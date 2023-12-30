Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria Gold

In related news, Director Steven Charles Haggarty purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$319,500.00.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

