Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Down 40.2% in December

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Victoria Stock Performance

Shares of VCCTF stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Victoria has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

