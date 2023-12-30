Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Down 40.2% in December

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.
Victoria Stock Performance
Shares of VCCTF stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Victoria has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.
Victoria Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.