Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Down 61.4% in December

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Victory Square Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

Victory Square Technologies stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Victory Square Technologies has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.15.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

