Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $1.00. Video Display shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Video Display Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Video Display had a negative return on equity of 570.00% and a negative net margin of 22.62%.

Video Display Company Profile

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

