Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Update

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 154,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 280,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,288. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.24. Vincerx Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 238,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

