Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 97.4% in December

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

VIOT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 519,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,493. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 36.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

