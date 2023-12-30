Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the November 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIRC shares. TheStreet lowered Virco Mfg. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virco Mfg. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.03. 293,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,492. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $196.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

