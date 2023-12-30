VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Update

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,557,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VXIT opened at 0.00 on Friday. VirExit Technologies has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

Get VirExit Technologies alerts:

VirExit Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

VirExit Technologies, Inc develops and provides antiviral technologies, personal protective equipment, and health and wellness products. It offers seated treadmills, nutraceuticals, and boutique style custom candles through its safer place market. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for VirExit Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirExit Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.