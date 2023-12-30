Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Up 156.8% in December

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, a growth of 156.8% from the November 30th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 73,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,194. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.60.
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 370.05% and a negative return on equity of 121.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vision Marine Technologies will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. It offers e-motion electric powertrain systems; e-motion electric outboards; electric boats; boat parts and related maintenance services; short-term rental of electric boats; and boat club membership; as well as manufactures customized electric boats.
