Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Up 156.8% in December

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, a growth of 156.8% from the November 30th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 197.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 0.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 73,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,194. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.60.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 370.05% and a negative return on equity of 121.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vision Marine Technologies will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. It offers e-motion electric powertrain systems; e-motion electric outboards; electric boats; boat parts and related maintenance services; short-term rental of electric boats; and boat club membership; as well as manufactures customized electric boats.

